By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Robert Morris University is thanking veterans for their service with a new, expanded RMU Military Service Award for those seeking undergraduate degrees.

The expansion of the RMU Military Service Award will cover tuition and fees for any undergraduate programs for veterans, service members, and their spouses or dependents using the Post-9/11 GI Bill.

Robert Morris says it will cover those people regardless of their benefit coverage level.

“The new award enables the vast majority of veterans to earn a bachelor’s degree at no out-of-pocket cost,” the university said in a news release. “The university also has announced an additional 25 percent tuition discount on top of federal benefits for veterans enrolled in any master’s degree program.”

This award will be available to new students enrolling for the spring semester, which begins in January 2022 and it will also apply to current student-veterans who are already enrolled at Robert Morris.

“Veterans and their families should not have to worry about whether their GI Bill benefits are enough to cover the cost of a college degree. RMU is determined to do all that we can to help the loyal men and women who have served our country,” said RMU President Chris Howard.

Veterans who are not eligible for the Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits still can receive tuition discounts of up to 25% at RMU.