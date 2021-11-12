By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting a two-day total of 1,008 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.
Of the new cases, 730 are confirmed cases and 278 are probable.
The three deaths were all reported in November. One person was in the 50-64 age group and two were 65 or older.
There have been 9,076 total hospitalizations and 137,807 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,383.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: