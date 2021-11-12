By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CANTON, Ohio (KDKA) – An Amber Alert was issued for a “critically missing” 5-year-old girl from Ohio.
Ana Burke was last seen on Thursday in Canton, Ohio, about two hours away from Pittsburgh, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said.
She was last seen with 36-year-old Jonathan Stinnett, the center said.
Jackson Township police said Burke was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and rainbow pants.
Stinnett is believed to be driving a 1991 Silver Ford Aerostar Van with Michigan license plates EHL7187, police said.
Law enforcement thinks she may be in the Stark County area or traveling to Michigan, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Township Police Department in Ohio at 1-330-832-1553 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.