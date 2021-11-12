CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Flames destroyed a home in Beaver Falls Friday morning.

The home in the 1400 block of West Ninth Street was severely damaged after the blaze.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

A woman who was inside at the time was able to get out.

The flames spread to a neighbor’s fence and melted the siding of the home nextdoor.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.