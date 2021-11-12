By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Flames destroyed a home in Beaver Falls Friday morning.
The home in the 1400 block of West Ninth Street was severely damaged after the blaze.
The home in the 1400 block of West Ninth Street was severely damaged after the blaze.
A woman who was inside at the time was able to get out.
The flames spread to a neighbor’s fence and melted the siding of the home nextdoor.
One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.