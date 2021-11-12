By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Brashear High School student has been charged after punching a school police officer, officials say.
A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools said the officer was hit while trying to "diffuse a verbal altercation" between two students. The officer was between the two students when he was punched, PPS said.
The district said the 18-year-old student who threw the punch was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and is facing charges.
The officer reportedly suffered a minor injury.