By: KDKA-TV News Staff

FLORIDA (KDKA) – A teenager was taken into custody in Florida in connection to a school threat in our area.

The teenager was arrested and charged with three felonies for allegedly calling a bomb threat against Canon-McMillan High School.

They will face charges of terroristic threats, criminal use of a communication facility, and threats involving weapons of mass destruction.

The teenager, being charged as a juvenile, called in the threat, and in return, a Pennsylvania student agreed to call in a threat against a high school in Florida, investigators said.

Neither of the threats was determined to be credible.