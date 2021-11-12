By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FLORIDA (KDKA) – A teenager was taken into custody in Florida in connection to a school threat in our area.
The teenager was arrested and charged with three felonies for allegedly calling a bomb threat against Canon-McMillan High School.
They will face charges of terroristic threats, criminal use of a communication facility, and threats involving weapons of mass destruction.
The teenager, being charged as a juvenile, called in the threat, and in return, a Pennsylvania student agreed to call in a threat against a high school in Florida, investigators said.
Neither of the threats was determined to be credible.