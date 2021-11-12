Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Shortie

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Shortie is a young pup who came to Animal Friends after he was rescued by our Humane Society Police Officers from a neglectful situation. When he first arrived, Shortie was very energetic and in need of some work on his puppy manners. After working with our staff and volunteers, Shortie has become a more patient pup and has developed great listening skills. He would prefer to be the only dog in a home with kids 13 years or older where he can receive all of the love and attention for himself.

To find out more about how to adopt the dogs at Animal Friends, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Ritz

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

As of 6/2021, Ritz is approx. 7-years-old. She loves walks with volunteers. She walks great on a leash. Came to us with pups. She weighs approx. 55 lbs. Adult only home. Dog selective. Best with older laid back dogs. Meet and greet a must.

To find out more about how to adopt Ritz, visit this link!

BONUS PETS

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profiles:

To find out more about how to adopt the puppies at OOTS, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

