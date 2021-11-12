By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from Westmoreland County.
Police say Serenity Adams was last seen Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West 3rd Avenue in Derry Borough.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white sweatpants with blue snowflakes.
Missing Juvenile
11/11/21 at 1830 hrs. 400 Block of West 3rd Ave, Derry Borough.
SERENITY ADAMS, 13 y/o female. Approx 5'06" 100 lbs. Last seen wearing a Black Hoody, White Sweatpants w/ blue snow flakes. Dark Hair with the top of her hair near the roots being blueish green. pic.twitter.com/VaRegq9t3G
— Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) November 13, 2021