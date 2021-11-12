CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Derry Borough, Missing Person, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from Westmoreland County.

(Photo Credit: State Police)

Police say Serenity Adams was last seen Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West 3rd Avenue in Derry Borough.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white sweatpants with blue snowflakes.