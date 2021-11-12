By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The weather just started getting cool, but it’s okay to dream about those warm summer evenings at PNC Park.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have released their 2022 Promotional Schedule and there are some big events and giveaways planned for next season at the ballpark.

Fan favorite Zambelli Fireworks nights will be back. Six total shows are planned throughout the season, including two Pirates Skyblast Fireworks Extravaganza shows on May 21 and Aug. 20.

In addition to fireworks, the Pirates also have a Drone Skylight Show planned for the evening of Friday, June 3, after they play the Arizona Diamondbacks. They describe it as “a light spectacle in the sky.”

An all-new collection of bobbleheads will also be unveiled.

The season’s lineup includes the legendary Bill Mazeroski. Maz’s bobblehead will be the giveaway on Tuesday, July 5, when the Bucs play the New York Yankees.

In addition, Bryan Reynolds bobblehead night will be on June 18, Doug Drabek bobblehead night is on Sept. 24, and the Pirates Parrot bobblebelly will be given away on Aug. 19.

Sunday Kids Days are also returning.

Single-game tickets go on-sale Tuesday, Nov. 16.

To see the full schedule, visit the Pirates’ website here.