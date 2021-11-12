PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There are a lot of similarities between two recent robberies in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.
Both happened in less than 24 hours and were about a mile apart.
The latest robbery was at the Sunoco Gas station on Arlington Avenue. The one before that happened at the Mini-Mart on Amanda Avenue.
It was just before nine Thursday night when police responded to the Sunoco robbery. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, two men were involved, one had a rifle and demanded money.
Both took off with cash. No one was injured.
Prior to that, Pittsburgh police were investigating a robbery just after midnight at the Mini-Mart Wednesday. Public Safety says someone showed a weapon and then took off with the money.
No one was injured.
For both, no arrests have been made and the investigations are ongoing.
Public Safety can not confirm if the robberies are related.