By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Russell Dickerson is coming to Pittsburgh next year.
The country singer is bringing his All Yours, All Night Tour to Stage AE on Jan. 29.
NEW SHOW! @russelled – All Yours, All Night Tour with special guest @breland on Saturday, January 29th!
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19th via https://t.co/tPSO9f3no4 and the AXS app
Promoter Presale begins Thursday with code RD2022
Details: https://t.co/02KD21MOhr pic.twitter.com/1GxqHkH5VS
— Stage AE (@Stage_AE) November 12, 2021
Tickets go on sale next Friday. You can get the details here.