PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Salvation Army and several sponsors are kicking off the “Christmas Wishes For Children” campaign at The Mall at Robinson this weekend.
READ MORE: Hunter Convicted Of Shooting Ohio Wildlife Officer Investigating Poaching
The organization’s Western Pennsylvania division is also launching its Angel Tree Program.READ MORE: Trial Begins In Lawsuit Over Pennsylvania School Funding
You can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the mall through Sunday. The Salvation Army provided over 100,000 toys to children in need last year alone.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Police SWAT Vehicle Tires Slashed
If you can’t attend in person, you can make a monetary contribution and donate online here. You can also call 412-446-1500 to donate or ask for help.