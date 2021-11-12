By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – France's highest military and civilian order has been bestowed upon a veteran right here in western Pennsylvania.
William Rostich of Footedale has officially been named a knight.
Rostich, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, received the medal earlier this year in a ceremony in Uniontown.
The medal recognizes what Rostich went through during the Invasion of Normandy in June 1944.