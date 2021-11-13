Hey Fan N’ation! Wondering what gift to get for the Pgh Sports fan in your life? We’ve got you covered with our 2021 Pittsburgh Sports Holiday Gift Guide from Fan N’ation!
Here are some of the items that have been featured on the show:
Cody Sabol: vintage Civic Arena Jacket – ebbets.com and search for “Pittsburgh” (this is vintage merch)
Rich Walsh: Wine Glasses – amandaleeglassware.com
Daisy Jade: Personalized Steelers Wine bottles – manoswine.com
artofwords.com and search for “Pittsburgh”
fanletic.com and search for “Roethlisberger-7-ugly-sweater”
Throughout the holiday season, we will be collecting holiday gift-giving ideas from our guests and viewers! So if you have a great gift idea, send us an email at fannation@kdka.com.