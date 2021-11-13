By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Saturday was another step in the fight to end the pandemic.READ MORE: At Least One Person Shot, One Person In Custody In Shooting At Upper Burrell Bar
Local children received their first COVID-19 vaccine shots at the first clinic for kids hosted by Allegheny Health Network, with more than 300 kids in attendance.
It is the first of at least three clinics, specifically for children.READ MORE: One Person Killed In Shooting In Allegheny Commons East
Doctors said that once the clinic was available, appointments filled up quickly.
Kids are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and Allegheny Health Network is accepting appointments.MORE NEWS: Rev. Dr. Ketlen A. Solak Consecrated As Bishop For The Episcopal Diocese Of Pittsburgh
You can find a full list of vaccination clinics from AHN and information on the vaccine at this link.