PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There is a new bishop for the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh.

Reverend Dr. Ketlen A. Solak was consecrated Saturday and will lead 11 counties and 34 congregations in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Solak is not only the first woman to lead the Diocese but the Haitian native is now also the first person of color to be ordained as bishop.

“I would say that God has been preparing me all my life,” said Solak.

Solak has a task ahead of her as she begins to lead, repairing a split within the church.

She says she hopes to learn and continue building from the foundation that’s already been laid.

“I am aware of the great deal of work and foundation that has been laid so that part is not mine,” she said. “It has been done by the bishop before me. An agreement was made between the two factions and so for me, it’s a matter of continuing to foster a relationship that is built on mutual respect and I would even say, I hope affection.”

As she takes her position, she not only will be looked on to lead but looked at for being a woman and person of color.

Solak says she’s ready to take on that responsibility and hopes to be a role model for others.

“I think in our world, many have been kept from participating in the full breath of our lives together,” said Solak. “I would certainly hope by this fact that people would say, huh, I too could be called to x or y and I don’t have to be held back because of dot dot dot”

Bishop Solak will be formally installed as the ninth bishop of Pittsburgh in a service of seating at Trinity Cathedral, during tomorrow’s service.