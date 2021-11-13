By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Our region is seeing some of the first snowfall flakes of the season, and some areas have already gotten an accumulation.
Yinz ready for❄️? If so, check out the window. If not don't look out the window. First flakes in #Pittsburgh of the season.
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) November 13, 2021
As some people in this region say, the snow is starting to 'lay'. pic.twitter.com/d3C3PYBvMS
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) November 13, 2021
In the ridgetops between Latrobe and Ligonier, snow stuck to the treetops.
A KDKA viewer measured out the snowfall to a little under an inch!
There is another possible chance for rain and snow late tomorrow and the ridges could see some more accumulation.
The wintry weather will be short-lived, since temperatures will be back up in the 50s on Wednesday.