CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:First Snowfall, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, Pittsburgh Weather, Snow

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Our region is seeing some of the first snowfall flakes of the season, and some areas have already gotten an accumulation.

In the ridgetops between Latrobe and Ligonier, snow stuck to the treetops.

(Photo Credit: KDKA viewer)

A KDKA viewer measured out the snowfall to a little under an inch!

(Photo Credit: KDKA viewer)

There is another possible chance for rain and snow late tomorrow and the ridges could see some more accumulation.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Snow Flurries, Winter-Like Weather

The wintry weather will be short-lived, since temperatures will be back up in the 50s on Wednesday.