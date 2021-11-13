By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is your last day to enter Pittsburgh's gingerbread house competition.
You have to register and submit a photo of your creation by the end of the day.
The winners will go on display at the City County building for Light Up Night and through early January.
More details on how to enter the competition can be found here.