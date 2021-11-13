By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating two early morning shootings that happened around the same time.
The first shooting happened in Northview Heights just after 3 a.m. Saturday.
A man was shot during a robbery on Hazlett Street.
He drove himself to a hospital for treatment.
And over in Larimer, a man is in critical condition after being shot three times on Hamilton Avenue.
This happened just after 3 a.m. as well, and he was taken to the hospital.
No arrests have been made in either shooting.