By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating two early morning shootings that happened around the same time.

The first shooting happened in Northview Heights just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

A man was shot during a robbery on Hazlett Street.

He drove himself to a hospital for treatment.

And over in Larimer, a man is in critical condition after being shot three times on Hamilton Avenue.

This happened just after 3 a.m. as well, and he was taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.