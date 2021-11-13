PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s safe to say we will see the first snowflakes of the season this weekend in Pittsburgh, but little to no accumulation is expected.

We are waking up to rain showers as our next area of low pressure moves through the region.

There’s not a lot of moisture with it so that will limit shower coverage but with colder air at the surface snow will mix in leaving around an inch for places in the ridges.

With the ground temperature still above the freezing mark minimal accumulation is to be expected.

Lows are in the 40s this morning and temperatures will continue to fall through the day. Most of the day looks dry once the front passes in the early afternoon.

We still need to be careful on the roads as the leaves are falling and combining in wet roads will leave slick conditions. Make sure you have good tread on tires, and you take it slow.

Our second chance for rain and snow will be Sunday afternoon and evening.

The area of low pressure quickly tracks through the region Saturday night into Sunday with the chance of rain at first then mixing with snow for mainly areas north of the city and along the ridges.

The best chance for snow showers will be late Sunday into Monday morning with isolated lake enhanced showers but there’s still not a lot of moisture to work with. There’s still not much in the way of accumulation but a brief coating is possible.

The ridges and north could pick up 1-2″.

By Tuesday we are chilly but dry and Wednesday we return to the mid 50s!

