By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers will be without their starting quarterback on Sunday.READ MORE: Rev. Dr. Ketlen A. Solak Consecrated As Bishop For The Episcopal Diocese Of Pittsburgh
The team announced that Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and would not be starting on Sunday against the Lions.READ MORE: Detour In Place On Pa. Turnpike In Somerset County Due To Fatal Crash
The Steelers have not said who will start in Ben’s place at this time.MORE NEWS: Furry Tails: Bow Tie Boone Wins Top Prize At American Humane Hero Dog Awards
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details