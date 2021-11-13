By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An overnight vehicle rollover crash in South Park Township is under investigation.
Firefighters say the crash happened in the area of Brownsville Road and Sylvania Drive.
When crews got to the scene, one person was trapped in a single vehicle, and wires overhead were on fire.
Crews were able to rescue the victim, who was evaluated by medics.
Firefighters also extinguished the fires along the power lines.
The South Park Police Department is handling the investigation.