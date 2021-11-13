By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After being sidelined for a positive COVID-19 test, Sidney Crosby is once again donning the skates and getting back out there on the ice.

The Pittsburgh Penguins tweeted on Saturday that the captain would be skating this afternoon, but he will not be playing in tonight’s game at 7 p.m. against the Ottawa Senators.

Coach Reirden says that Crosby, Dumoulin, Jarry, Pettersson, and Ruhwedel will all skate in Pittsburgh this afternoon. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 13, 2021

According to the Pens Inside Scoop, Crosby, as well as Brian Dumoulin, Tristan Jarry, Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel, will be skating in Pittsburgh today.

GOOD NEWS: Crosby, Dumoulin, Pettersson and Ruhwedel (and of course Jarry) are all skating in Pittsburgh today, and the plan is for them to meet the team in DC tomorrow. The Penguins are also hoping for Mike Sullivan to make his return behind the bench in Washington. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) November 13, 2021

They will then regroup with the rest of the team in Washington D.C.

Coach Mike Sullivan is also expected to be at the game tomorrow against the Washington Capitals.

Crosby, Dumoulin and Sullivan were all placed into COVID-19 protocol earlier this month.

The positive test for Crosby came right after he had to wait for his season debut on October 31, following his recovery from a wrist surgery.