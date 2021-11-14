By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Saturday was a day focused on the community and giving back at the United Somali Bantu of Greater Pittsburgh.

The event was part of the Day of Dignity campaign that provided a one-stop-shop for members of the community to get COVID-19 or flu shots, or simply get a hot meal and spend time with neighbors who have been forced apart by the pandemic.

“We’ve been isolated for a whole year due to COVID, so it’s refreshing for people to come and see each other and enjoy each other’s company. That’s what our culture is all about — enjoying each other’s company,” said Siraji Hassan, an organizer for the event.

The event was part of a series of events held around the nation by Islamic Relief USA.