WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Route 380 between Route 780 and Route 66 in Washington Township, Westmoreland County is shut down in both directions after a two-vehicle crash.
One person is dead and multiple other injuries have been reported when the crash took place just after 4:30 p.m.
It’s not known at this time what caused the crash and the condition of those injured is also unknown.
Dispatch tells KDKA the roadway will be closed for an indefinite amount of time.
