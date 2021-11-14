By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Even though JuJu Smith-Schuster is out for the season, that doesn't mean he's not still there for the fans.
Smith-Schuster was at Heinz Field before the Steelers Lions game started.
With his arm in a sling, he went over to the stands and signed Steelers memorabilia, including jerseys, signs, and, of course, Terrible Towels.
Isn’t @TeamJuJu the best! Hard to find a player in any sport who treats the fans better than JuJu. Even with his arm in a sling, he still spends time signing for #SteelersNation! #HereWeGo @KDKA pic.twitter.com/YmuPERFfwp
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) November 14, 2021
And he wasn't the only player who was giving to the fanbase.
Running back Najee Harris gave a pair of his cleats to a 10-year-old fan who was at Heinz Field for his first Steelers game.
Blake Keller, 10, is attending his first Steelers game from Harrisburg.
Najee Harris asked him if he wanted his gloves or his cleats.
Blake, a sneaker head, picked Najee’s cleats. pic.twitter.com/W00M2zqZgr
— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 14, 2021