By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Even though JuJu Smith-Schuster is out for the season, that doesn’t mean he’s not still there for the fans.

Smith-Schuster was at Heinz Field before the Steelers Lions game started.

With his arm in a sling, he went over to the stands and signed Steelers memorabilia, including jerseys, signs, and, of course, Terrible Towels.

Isn’t @TeamJuJu the best! Hard to find a player in any sport who treats the fans better than JuJu. Even with his arm in a sling, he still spends time signing for #SteelersNation! #HereWeGo @KDKA pic.twitter.com/YmuPERFfwp — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) November 14, 2021

And he wasn’t the only player who was giving to the fanbase.

Running back Najee Harris gave a pair of his cleats to a 10-year-old fan who was at Heinz Field for his first Steelers game.