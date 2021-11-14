CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
One lucky fan got a pair of Harris' cleats, while Smith-Schuster signed items even with his arm in a sling.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Even though JuJu Smith-Schuster is out for the season, that doesn’t mean he’s not still there for the fans.

Smith-Schuster was at Heinz Field before the Steelers Lions game started.

With his arm in a sling, he went over to the stands and signed Steelers memorabilia, including jerseys, signs, and, of course, Terrible Towels.

And he wasn’t the only player who was giving to the fanbase.

Running back Najee Harris gave a pair of his cleats to a 10-year-old fan who was at Heinz Field for his first Steelers game.