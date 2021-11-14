PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’ll be another blustery day with a few flakes this morning to start and highs only in the low 40’s but feeling in the mid 30’s with wind gusts around 20 mph.

Our chance for accumulation snow will be later this afternoon and evening as a clipper system sweeps through.

The area of low pressure quickly tracks through the region tonight with the Pittsburgh region seeing rain and snow mixing at first then switching to all snow by tonight and tomorrow morning.

The ridges and north of I-80 look to pick up the first accumulating snow of 1-3″ but less than an inch for areas south.

With upslope enhancement, there’s a Winter Weather Advisory for Garrett Co. Maryland where gusts there will be as high as 40 mph and 2-4″ of snow is expected.

Tomorrow isolated lake-enhanced snow showers will come in play, possibly reducing visibility at times and leaving slick roadways and overpasses especially with a ton of leaves on the ground.

By Tuesday, we are chilly but dry in the 50’s and Wednesday, we return to the mid 50s! The next chance for rain showers will be Thursday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.