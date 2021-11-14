By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool will not play in today’s home game against the Detroit Lions.READ MORE: Bodies Of Couple Missing 3 Years Believed To Be Found In Ohio River
He is listed on the inactive roster, along with running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Buddy Johnson, center B.J. Finney and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.
Claypool is out because of a toe injury sustained in Monday’s game against the Chicago Bears.READ MORE: 2 People Transported To Trauma Centers After Crash On Route 51
Mason Rudolph will be the starting quarterback, but another Steeler will be active today, and it will be his first appearance this season: Dwayne Haskins.
And KDKA’s Bob Pompeani reports that offensive tackle Zach Banner is active for the first time this season.
MORE NEWS: Sunday Spotlight: The Blessing Board On A Mission To Furnish Homes And Improve Lives
#Steelers OT Zach Banner is active today for first time this year
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) November 14, 2021
Ben Roethlisberger was also ruled out and placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List last night.