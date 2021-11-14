By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two former Steelers players have been posthumously inducted into the team’s Hall of Honor.

The team held a Hall of Induction Dinner on Saturday night ahead of Sunday’s game, where the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Honor inductees will be honored at halftime.

At the dinner, Dwight White and Tunch Ilkin were inducted into the Hall of Honor posthumously.

White was represented by his wife, Karen, and his daughter, Stacey.

Ilkin was represented by his wife, Karen, and his children, Tanner, Natalie, and Clay.

