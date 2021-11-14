CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers offensive guard Kevin Dotson is out for the rest of today’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Dotson is out with an ankle injury.

The severity of his injury is not known at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details