By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers offensive guard Kevin Dotson is out for the rest of today’s game against the Detroit Lions.
READ MORE: Cold Case From 1969 Finally Solved; Suspect's 'Unassuming' Life In Hiding Revealed After His Death
#Steelers G Kevin Dotson suffered an ankle injury and is OUT for the remainder of today's game.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 14, 2021
Dotson is out with an ankle injury.
The severity of his injury is not known at this time.
