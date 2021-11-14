By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While a tie against the Detroit Lions may not have been the result fans wanted in the present, this weekend served as a trip to the past as the team inducted nine new members to the Hall of Honor.

The weekend-long celebration honored the classes of 2020 and 2021.

Among those inducted, including the newly-minted Football Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu, James Farrior, and Carnell Lake.

The team also inducted Tunch Ilkin the team’s longtime radio broadcaster and offensive tackle, who died in early September after a battle with ALS.

Also honored and inducted Dwight White, a former Steelers defensive end, who died in 2008.

Greg Lloyd, Mike Wagner, Jon Kolb, and Louis Lipps were also in this year’s induction celebration.

The Steelers Hall Of Honor was created in 2017 to recognize former players, coaches, and front office personnel who played an integral role in the franchise’s success.