By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With seconds left in the third quarter, T.J. Watt was led off the field during the Steelers Lions game on Sunday.
The Steelers announced Watt is questionable to return with a hip injury.

Watt walking off without any help but has a limp. Heading into blue tent for further evaluation @KDKA
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) November 14, 2021
The linebacker went to sack Lions quarterback Jared Goff and then laid on the field, clutching his knee.
Steelers fans in the stands went quiet in concern before he was able to get to his feet and walk off the field.
After being evaluated in the blue tent, Watt was observed standing on the sidelines.