UPPER BURRELL (KDKA) – We now know the man who was shot inside of Woodpecker’s Pub and Grub overnight Saturday in Upper Burrell has died at the hospital, according to his family.

A witness on the scene said after bullets sent customers diving to the ground, a man tackled the gunman before he was taken into custody.

“My boyfriend shoved me under the table, we all got under the table, then next thing I know, him and my uncle are on the guy who was shooting,” said Cierra Buchmann.

Buchmann said her boyfriend, uncle, and another man jumped into action.

“Tackled him, and then held him down,” said Buchmann. “I know Corey had his fingers, put his foot on him, trying to make sure he can’t get up. They took the gun, put it on the bar, he was down.”

Before the suspect was subdued, he is accused of shooting Randy Jenereaux who worked at the pub.

Woodpeckers, closed today, put a sign on the door and a statement on their Facebook page.

“This was a horrible nightmare for all our customers and workers. Our hearts are broken for our coworker Randy and his family,” it read.

Meanwhile, his sister, Amber says Randy’s twin, Andy, was the one who rushed him to the hospital in hopes to save his life.

“My brother was full of life, he could make anyone laugh,” she said in a statement. “He would give you the shirt off his back. My brother is not confrontational and this was selfish to take him from his family.”

Witnesses said there was no arguing or any type of altercation when the man started shooting.

Police say the bar hasn’t been a problematic place and customers are fortunate nobody else was hurt.

The man has been taken into custody and is around 60 years old.