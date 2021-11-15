By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge has decided there will be a trial against the makers of Roundup in Allegheny County.
The family of Thomas Walsh, including KDKA's Rich Walsh, filed a lawsuit against several companies, claiming long-term exposure to the chemicals in Roundup caused the leukemia that took Thomas Walsh's life. He spent his life maintaining golf courses using pesticides.
This is the first case against weed-killer companies to go to trial in our area. Similar cases have been filed across the country against the companies that make pesticides.
The companies have insisted their products are safe.