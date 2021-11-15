By: KDKA-TV News Staff
The crash occurred along State Route 380 late on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Westmoreland County Coroner, 22-year-old Zeth Reber was driving in the eastbound lanes of the roadway when his vehicle was struck by a van driving the wrong way with 7 occupants on board.
Seven other people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to Murrysville Medic One.