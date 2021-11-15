CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Murrysville Medic One, Route 380, Washington Township, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed and numerous others were injured in a multiple vehicle crash in Westmoreland County.

The crash occurred along State Route 380 late on Sunday afternoon.

Photo Credit: Murrysville Medic One

According to the Westmoreland County Coroner, 22-year-old Zeth Reber was driving in the eastbound lanes of the roadway when his vehicle was struck by a van driving the wrong way with 7 occupants on board.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Seven other people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to Murrysville Medic One.