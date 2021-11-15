By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman last seen in Oakland.
Thirty-four-year-old Allyson Harding was seen walking away from Oakland on Nov. 10 around 10 a.m., police said.

SVU detectives seek the public's help finding a missing person. Allyson Harding, 34, was last seen in Oakland on Tuesday, 11/10. She was wearing a puffy blue jacket, black leggings and black UGG boots. Call (412) 323-7141 with any information.
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 15, 2021
She's described as 5-foot-2, weighing 160 pounds with hazel eyes and long brown/purple/blond hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.