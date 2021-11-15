CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Thirty-four-year-old Allyson Harding hasn't been seen since last week.
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Person, Missing Woman, Oakland, Pittsburgh Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman last seen in Oakland.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,569 New Cases

Thirty-four-year-old Allyson Harding was seen walking away from Oakland on Nov. 10 around 10 a.m., police said.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: November Payments Arriving In Parents' Bank Accounts

At the time of her disappearance, police said she was wearing a puffy blue jacket, black leggings and Ugg boots.

She’s described as 5-foot-2, weighing 160 pounds with hazel eyes and long brown/purple/blond hair.

MORE NEWS: Country Star Morgan Wallen Bringing Tour To Pittsburgh

Anyone with information is asked to call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.