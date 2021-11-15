CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Country music star Morgan Wallen is coming to Pittsburgh next summer.

Wallen is bringing the Dangerous Tour to the Pavilion at Star Lake on July 21.

The tour will span months, kicking off in Evansville, Indiana in February and coming to a wrap in Los Angeles at the end of September.

Tickets will go on presale on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

Fans are required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into the Pavilion at Star Lake, per the venue’s policy.