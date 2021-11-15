By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Country music star Morgan Wallen is coming to Pittsburgh next summer.
Here we come.
Pre-sale for the first half of the tour will be tomorrow 11/16 – Text 865-351-6290 to receive the code
*On-sale differs so make sure to check when tickets go on sale in your market pic.twitter.com/ygjHXn0sSh
— morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) November 15, 2021
Wallen is bringing the Dangerous Tour to the Pavilion at Star Lake on July 21.
The tour will span months, kicking off in Evansville, Indiana in February and coming to a wrap in Los Angeles at the end of September.
Tickets will go on presale on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.
Fans are required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into the Pavilion at Star Lake, per the venue’s policy.