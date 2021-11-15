By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Police in New Castle are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been kidnapped.
Police say that 16-year-old Haylee Hobbs was taken against her will from a home along Pennsylvania Avenue on Sunday night around 11:30 p.m.
Kidnapping charges have been filed against 18-year-old Carlos Jones, who is an ex-boyfriend of Hobbs, according to police.
Police say Hobbs was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue and purple boxer shorts.
Anyone with information on where Jones or Hobbs may be located is ask to contact the New Castle Police Department at 724-656-9300.
