By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin said Fitzpatrick tested positive, citing sources.

Source: #Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID @ESPNNFL — KimberLEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) November 15, 2021

It comes after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tested positive ahead of Sunday’s game. Roethlisberger was out against the Lions, and the Steelers tied at 16-16.

On top of COVID-19 cases, the Steelers are dealing with several injuries.

MRIs on T.J. Watt’s knee and hip came back negative Monday but he’s still sore, according to sources for ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Watt limped off the field Sunday with seconds left in the third quarter.

It’s uncertain how much time Watt will miss, if any, Schefter reported. The star defenseman watched the rest of the game from the sidelines.

MRIs on TJ Watt’s knee and hip came back negative today but he still is sore, per sources. It is uncertain how much, if any, time Watt will miss. But all things considered, it’s a positive result today for Watt and the Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2021

Offensive guard Kevin Dotson also left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Dotson is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, a source for Rapoport said. He’s considered week-to-week.