PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A roofing company is protecting a local veteran as a way to thank him for his service.

Home Genius Exteriors crews started replacing veteran Robert McKay’s roof and gutters early Monday morning.

He was in the Army for two years and served in Vietnam. In Beltzhoover, he’s had his house for 72 years.

“There was about a half-inch of moss growing over the entire roof, so they were very concerned on how much wood replacement needed to be done and how bad it was,” said Brent Miller, the Home Genius Exteriors vice president.

Home Genius Exteriors and Owens Corning are providing veterans with a new roof to honor and thank them for their service. Today, they're renovating Army vet Robert McKay's home in Beltzhoover.

Miller said the roof should have been renovated 25 years ago, but they’re more than happy to help now.

“He had quite a few different leaks already so every time it rains, it’s a very stressful thing for homeowners to worry about the rain or any damage in the house,” said Miller. “So he will never have to worry about that again.”

“You need a roof over your head,” said McKay.

“Everything we have in the country is because of our veterans,” said Miller.

McKay said he’s grateful for their service and hopes others follow their lead.

“I’m only sorry that other veterans should also have things available to them that they don’t,” said McKay.

Miller said this is just the first of many houses his company will renovate. He said after all the sacrifices veterans have made, this is just one way to say thank you.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project has given more than 300 military members new roofs since it started in 2016.