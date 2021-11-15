PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Well, if you had forgotten what snow looks like, this weekend was for you.

The good news is that in most places snow was light with no accumulation and few if any slick spots being reported.

There are exceptions to the rule though, like up in the Laurels, where they have seen some minor accumulations.

I have snow coming to an end for most places by 9:00 a.m. at the latest.

The only exception will be places north of I-80 where temperatures remain cold enough for snow along with conditions that appear to be conducive for lake effect snow including strong winds.

I do have the area overcast through today. Winds should be out of the west at around 10-20mph.

This morning is the first time where we have seen a significant wind chill this season so far with wind chills in the mid to low 20s.

Looking ahead, the cold air doesn’t stick around too long.

I am forecasting a high in the mid 60’s on Wednesday.

Thursday will see a return of rain during the late morning hours through the rest of the day.

Highs on Thursday should still hit the mid-50’s. Friday will be chilly before more seasonal weather arrives for the weekend.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.