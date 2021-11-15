WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Police are still trying to figure out how a driver ended up going the wrong way, causing a deadly crash in Westmoreland County.

Seven people were injured and a 22-year-old man was killed in the crash involving a van and small sedan on Sunday.

Zeth Reber loved hunting, Penguins hockey and his Honda. It was in his orange Honda Civic that the Washington Township man would lose his life.

Late Sunday afternoon, Reber was eastbound on Route 380 East when investigators say a van driven by 23-year-old Abigale Jones of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, slammed head-on into Reber’s vehicle.

Washington Township police would not go on camera, but officials told KDKA that Jones was driving westbound in the eastbound lane. The impact killed Reber, while Jones and six others in her vane were all injured and taken to a local hospital.

How Jones ended up on the wrong side of a divided highway remains unknown. Investigators say because the crash occurred on an ascending curve, Reber likely had no warning and no way to avoid the crash.

In a heartbreaking and haunting coincidence the day before he died, Reber — a Kiski Area High School graduate and professional welder — shared the following post on his Facebook page.

“If you remember anything of me after I leave this world, remember that I love even when it was foolish. That I cared even when it was unwanted. When my boy is gone, remember my heart.”

Police say Reber was wearing a seatbelt and was not on his phone at the time of the crash

While the investigation is still ongoing, police say charges against Jones are likely.