By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 658 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

Of the new cases, 397 are confirmed cases and 261 are probable.

There have been 9,147 total hospitalizations and 141,336 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,385.

