MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Americans continue to quit their jobs in record numbers.

Economists have dubbed it the “Great Resignation.” KDKA’s Meghan Schiller has more on the local spot that dealt with this on Tuesday morning.

A worker at the GetGo gas station in Moon Township claimed to have a not-so-nice interaction with a customer and quit. A sign on the door read: “Closed because the people of Moon Township treat our employees horribly!!! And ran off the staff.”

KDKA reached out to GetGo’s spokesperson Jim Sweeney, who said the store closed for one hour on Tuesday morning. In a statement, Sweeney said, in part:

“The store was closed after a team member — the sole team member working in the GetGo at the time — had a negative experience with a guest. During the brief closure, the team member involved posted a handwritten sign in a store window making inaccurate claims about treatment by guests.”

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller talked with a woman who works full time as a politician’s chief of staff but also is working 3:30 a.m. shifts at her family’s diner in the airport because they can’t find workers.

“Had it not been my family restaurant with my most recent encounter of having somebody use profanity against me, had it not been our restaurant, I probably would have walked out too because nobody deserves to be treated that way,” Electra Janis said.

According to the government, 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September. The number of unfilled jobs remains at a little more than 10 million in October.