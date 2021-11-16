CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s Market Square Holiday Market is being recognized as one of the best in the country.

The Peoples Gas Holiday Market was nominated for USA Today’s 10 best holiday market list.

You can vote once per day here until Dec. 6 at noon.

The holiday market opens this Friday.