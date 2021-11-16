By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh's Market Square Holiday Market is being recognized as one of the best in the country.
The Peoples Gas Holiday Market was nominated for USA Today's 10 best holiday market list.
You can vote once per day here until Dec. 6 at noon.
The holiday market opens this Friday.