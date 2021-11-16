By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The North Park and South Park ice rinks are opening this week.
The Allegheny County Parks Department said the rinks will open for the season on Thursday. The first public skate is set for 7:30 p.m.
The ice skating season will run through mid-March, weather and conditions permitting, officials said.
More information can be found here.