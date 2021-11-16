CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The ice skating season will run through mid-March.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Ice Skating, Ice Skating Rinks, Local TV, North Park, North Park Ice Rink, South Park, South Park Ice Rink

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The North Park and South Park ice rinks are opening this week.

READ MORE: Kraft Heinz Recalls Some Country Time Lemonade And Kool-Aid Tropical Punch

The Allegheny County Parks Department said the rinks will open for the season on Thursday. The first public skate is set for 7:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Missing Indiana Co. Woman Found Safe After Passerby Recognizes Car

The ice skating season will run through mid-March, weather and conditions permitting, officials said.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 658 New Cases, 2 More Deaths

More information can be found here.