PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 79-year-old woman who did not return home from a shopping trip on Monday has been reported missing by State Police.

According to State Police, family members of 79-year-old Nancy Smith, of Dilltown say she didn’t return home on Monday evening.

Smith is described by ;police as being 5’1′” tall, weighing 105 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

Police believe she is driving a blue 2014 Toyota RAV4 with Pennsylvania license plate number EWA4052.

Police say she may be in the Greensburg or Pittsburgh areas of Western Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact State Police at 724-357-1960.