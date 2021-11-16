CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Fayette County man and his son have set a new Pennsylvania record for walleye fishing.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission says that 62-year-old Richard Nicholson, and his son, Richard Nicholson, Jr, both of Connellsville, have set a new record for the largest walleye ever caught in the state.

The 34-inch walleye weighed 18 pounds and was caught along the Youghiogheny River.

(Courtesy: PA Fish and Boat Commission)

The record-size fish breaks a 41-year old record that was last set in 1980 with a fish that was caught in the Allegheny Reservoir.

Nicholson says he will keep the fish frozen until he can get a molded replica of the fish made by a taxidermist.