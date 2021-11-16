PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Senate President Jake Corman has joined the crowded race for governor of Pennsylvania.

Corman thinks he has something the other candidates do not have. He’s the senior Republican senator in Harrisburg, but Corman is hardly a household name beyond the political world. He hopes to change that in the weeks ahead.

“I’m a husband, married for 20 years. We have a daughter in college and two young boys in high school,” Corman told KDKA political editor Jon Delano. “A Little League coach at one time, just like everyone else, active in my community, raising my children. I’ve had a career in public service. Something I’m very proud of.”

With over 22 years of seniority in the Senate, Corman, who comes from Bellefonte just outside State College, said it’s his years of government experience that differentiates him from the 10 other Republicans in the race.

“What I try to do is just to get things done. I don’t care what your background is, where you’re from, whether you’re Republican, Democrat, urban, suburban. If you want to come to the table and solve problems, you’re welcome at my table anytime,” said the Republican senator. “Most solutions we come to a compromise, and you have to be willing to do that.”

In a party where support for Donald Trump is often a litmus test, Corman is attempting a balancing act.

“Joe Biden won the election, and he was certified the winner, but it doesn’t mean we didn’t have problems, and to ignore those problems would be a mistake on our part,” Corman said.

Corman replaced state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the strong Trump supporter conducting the original investigation of the 2020 vote, but he didn’t end the review of what Democrats call a waste of time and tax money, angering all sides.

“I think the fact that I’m getting attacked by both fringes means I’m probably where I’m supposed to be,” said Corman.

Corman, who is a traditional Republican on issues like abortion, guns and school choice, said Governor Wolf has used executive authority to take away people’s rights.

“The first rule of the governor is to empower people and ensure their freedoms. Their freedoms have been infringed upon over the last 18 months, and I want to make sure we secure them for them forever,” Corman said.

Right now, Republican voters have 11 announced candidates for governor with several more considering a run.

The primary is just six months away.