By: KDKA-TV’s John P. Wise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Outside of the most ardent sports fans, not too many people have paid much attention to Fenway Sports Group in Pittsburgh.

Until Tuesday afternoon, that is.

Now, the potential new Penguins owners appear poised to add to their championship pedigree.

The tagline on FSG’s website reads “Taking cherished and iconic clubs to new heights.” That might be an exaggeration, but not by much.

FSG, then known as New England Sports Ventures, bought baseball’s Boston Red Sox in 2001. The franchise, which hadn’t won a World Series since 1918, finally ended its curse in 2004, and has added three more rings since.

Fenway Sports Group bought the English Premier League’s Liverpool FC in 2010. It won the Champions League in 2019 and then the Premier League in 2020.

FSG also bought 50 percent of Roush Racing in 2007, a move that gave birth to Roush Fenway Racing. And in another business move just Tuesday, the group updated its name again. RFK Racing now will reflect the addition of NASCAR star Brad Keselowski to the group’s ownership team.

Fenway Sports Group also owns the Red Sox home stadium, historic Fenway Park, as well as Liverpool’s stadium, Anfield. It also owns the Salem Red Sox, a minor league baseball team, in addition to 80 percent of the New England Sports Network.

John Henry is the principal owner of FSG, whose valuation was listed at $7.35 billion in a March report. NBA superstar LeBron James is among the group’s celebrity investors.